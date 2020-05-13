If you or I were to cling to a branch we would tighten our fingers from their normally relaxed state. Birds do that in reverse. These photos show an eastern bluebird and a black-capped chickadee with relaxed, dangling feet. That would be the default position for us, but not for them. As soon as the birds landed on something they could grip -- a branch, a perch -- their toes automatically would tighten around the perch to provide grip. That grip is the default position.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Bird feet tighten on touch
It's how they stay on a perch
Home & Garden
A loud fight ensued
Geese very territorial
Home & Garden
Long hello, quick goodbye
Nesting Canada geese
Home & Garden
Barn swallows needed rain
Nest building requires mud
Home & Garden
Red-necked grebes mating
A lucky find, cooperative birds