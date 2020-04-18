Tree swallows and eastern bluebirds are back in our neighborhood (eastern Orono), trying to claim nest boxes. A male bluebird flew between two boxes, leaving one for the swallows to visit. There was no squabbling between the two species, but plenty of competition among swallows for one box in particular. There 10 boxes spread throughout this location (short course at golf club). That’s more than enough to go around for these early migrants (about a dozen swallows, two bluebird pairs).



