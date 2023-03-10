He's a Tony-winning and Grammy-winning Broadway star (for "Kinky Boots"), an Emmy-winning TV actor ("Pose") and a hitmaking recording artist ("Love Yourself"). And he's a can't-keep-your-eyes-off-him fashionista, a budding movie director and Broadway producer, and — let's face it — an unstoppable personality.

Is it any surprise that Billy Porter made Time's list of most influential people in the world in 2020?

Now Porter is coming to Minneapolis on May 23 at the State Theatre as part of his Black Mona Lisa Tour Volume 1. Later this year, he is expected to drop "Black Mona Lisa," his first album since 2017.

In his concert, Porter promises to tell his life story through song, accompanied by a band and video presentation.

"It's really the first time that I've been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It's like my magnum opus. It's everything to me," he said in a statement. "You'll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music."

Porter promises to do some Broadway tunes, too.

Tickets, priced from $63 to $129, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the State Theatre box office and HennepinTheatreTrust.org.