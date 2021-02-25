'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry'

A 140-minute documentary on a 19-year-old artist may seem like overkill, especially when a quarter of the running time is dedicated to mooning over Justin Bieber. But director R.J. Cutler uses every second to show how the Grammy winner handles — and mishandles — balancing the pressures of superstardom with the challenges of being a moody teenager. Look for cameos from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and The Bieb himself. Apple TV Plus

'78th Golden Globe Awards'

The pandemic has forced showbiz ceremonies to alter their party plans. If the wackiness of the recent Emmys event is any indication, that's a good thing. Returning hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are the perfect duo to serve as our guide. Bonus: Seven-time winner Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. 7 p.m. Sunday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.'

Unlikely friends Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have teamed up for a podcast with an unlikely title. After connecting during Obama's 2008 campaign, the idealists-turned-icons have found much common ground, which they discuss in lengthy conversations at Springsteen's New Jersey studio. The first episode addresses their growing up as outsiders. In episode two, the Boss and the Prez delve into racism and protest songs. There's philosophizing, laughter, self-analysis and a song from Springsteen. This isn't guy talk; this is deep thoughts. These two voices, which may no longer be in the forefront of the American conversation, have plenty of wise things to say. Spotify

'I Care a Lot'

"Gone Girl" star Rosamund Pike fortifies her reputation as one of the movies' most formidable con artists in this clever film about a swindler who goes up against a gangster, played by Peter Dink­lage, and his mother (Dianne Wiest). The con itself, which involves forcing victims into nursing homes and then cashing in their life savings, is full of logistical holes, but the slick dialogue and performances are airtight. Netflix

Sound Unseen does Jamaica

Minnesota's film/music hybrid festival Sound Unseen offers a fun winter warm-up this weekend with dueling $12 screenings based around Jamaican music. First up is "Shella Record: A Reggae Mystery," a "Searching for Sugar Man"-style documentary about a singer who seemingly vanished, paired with a filmmakers Q&A at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday. They're also hosting a fifth-anniversary showing of "Legends of Ska: Cool & Copasetic," Minneapolis documentarian Brad Klein's ode to Kingston's scene of the early '60s, starting Sunday. SoundUnseen.com

'The Illusionist'

Animation fans have probably seen the Oscar-nominated "The Triplets of Belleville" but Sylvain Chomet's follow-up may have escaped their attention. It shouldn't. Lovingly hand-drawn (including a swoon-worthy shot of puffs of smoke, coming from a chugging locomotive in the Scottish countryside), it's a sweet fable about the friendship between a failing magician and a loyal fan of his work. (Not to be confused with the Edward Norton drama with the same title.) Amazon

'Sailor Moon'

How did anyone come of age in the 1990s without being obsessed with "Sailor Moon"? The Japanese series was a high-water mark of animé that crossed over to American audiences as well as the epitome of the "magical girl" subgenre. Its story line and mythology — an immature schoolgirl is blessed with super powers by a mysterious moon-worshiping cat — are completely bonkers, but the 200 episodes gradually progress to stunning climaxes. A recent uncut reissue features an all-new English dub, but the original Japanese with subtitles is essential. Hulu