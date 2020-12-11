Minnesota's full congressional delegation is on board with a proposal to rename Wayzata's post office in honor of former congressman Jim Ramstad, who died last month.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Dean Phillips are taking the lead on the bill. Phillips now holds the House seat occupied for almost two decades by Ramstad, a longtime resident of Wayzata.

Phillips and Klobuchar, both Democrats, praised the moderate Republican's centrist approach to politics.

"He was a true mentor to me on how to work with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done," Klobuchar said.

"Renaming the Wayzata Post Office in his name is a small gesture, but one I hope will add to the growing symphony of affection for the man who left a remarkable legacy in our community, our state and our country," Phillips added.

The eight other members of Minnesota's congressional delegation co-sponsored the bill, as did the two U.S. senators from North Dakota, the state of Ramstad's birth.

Ramstad represented the Third Congressional District, centered in western Hennepin County, from 1991 to 2009. He was known for his work on expanding resources for mental health treatment and addiction recovery; he spoke often of his own struggles with alcoholism.

Ramstad died on Nov. 5 at age 74 from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Patrick Condon