Tired of paying $5 for water at events? This bill would make it free.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 10:00AM

Audrey Stenzel, an avid concert-goer and musician, doesn’t think anyone should have to choose between affordability and hydration.

That’s why the Mounds View High School student testified in March in support of a bill at the Capitol that would require Minnesota entertainment venues to provide water to patrons for free.

“Consumers have a human right to water and venues should protect that right,” Stenzel told members of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. “Not having access to hydration is a direct threat to our health and safety.”

The proposal would require concert venues, stadiums and any “place of entertainment” holding an event for more than 100 people to provide attendees with free access to potable water. Venues could hand out water, allow patrons to bring in sealed containers or let them have empty bottles to fill at water fountains or stations.

“It is without a doubt the most popular bill I have ever introduced,” said Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the lead sponsor in the House. “Across the aisle, every single person I have talked to about this bill is excited at the opportunity.”

Finke acknowledged that many Minnesota stadiums, arenas and larger concert venues already comply with the rule she’s proposing — either by providing free cups of water or allowing patrons to bring in a bottle to fill from a fountain.

But there are plenty of events, especially outside during warmer months, where water is only for sale, she said.

“The initial need for this bill comes from hot summer events, in which access to water is inconvenient or sometimes expensive,” Finke recently told the House commerce committee. “The second need is, maybe a family is spending $200 on an event, and then they have to spend $7 to get water for their kids.”

Joel Carlson, a lobbyist for concert promoter Live Nation and the Minnesota United Football Club, which plays at Allianz Field in St. Paul, says most venues have water fountains or stations. But venue operators don’t want attendees bringing in large metal or glass containers that could be used as projectiles.

“We really have concerns about bringing in a 40-ounce Yeti,” Carlson said of the popular brand of metal bottles and cups.

Finke said the amended version of the bill would allow venue operators to restrict certain types of containers if they are deemed dangerous.

Republicans on the House commerce committee questioned whether the proposal could lead to unintended consequences, such as requiring free community events to hand out bottled water.

“I think the market is doing fine now and when we try to over-regulate it we get the consequences we deserve,” said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

Finke noted that most of the hypotheticals Republicans raised were outside the bill’s scope.

It is unclear if the legislation will make it to the full House and Senate for consideration this legislative session because lawmakers are focused on passing a new two-year budget and may not consider policy changes.

