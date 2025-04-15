Tired of paying $5 for water at events? This bill would make it free.

Audrey Stenzel, an avid concert-goer and musician, doesn’t think anyone should have to choose between affordability and hydration.
That’s why the Mounds View High School student testified in March in support of a bill at the Capitol that would require Minnesota entertainment venues to provide water to patrons for free.
“Consumers have a human right to water and venues should protect that right,” Stenzel told members of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. “Not having access to hydration is a direct threat to our health and safety.”
The proposal would require concert venues, stadiums and any “place of entertainment” holding an event for more than 100 people to provide attendees with free access to potable water. Venues could hand out water, allow patrons to bring in sealed containers or let them have empty bottles to fill at water fountains or stations.
“It is without a doubt the most popular bill I have ever introduced,” said Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, the lead sponsor in the House. “Across the aisle, every single person I have talked to about this bill is excited at the opportunity.”
Finke acknowledged that many Minnesota stadiums, arenas and larger concert venues already comply with the rule she’s proposing — either by providing free cups of water or allowing patrons to bring in a bottle to fill from a fountain.
But there are plenty of events, especially outside during warmer months, where water is only for sale, she said.
“The initial need for this bill comes from hot summer events, in which access to water is inconvenient or sometimes expensive,” Finke recently told the House commerce committee. “The second need is, maybe a family is spending $200 on an event, and then they have to spend $7 to get water for their kids.”