With the regular season behind them and their bowl destination to be revealed on Sunday, coach P.J. Fleck and his Gophers football coaching staff turned their December attention to roster construction for the 2025 season.
Live blog: Gophers 2025 football early signing day
Headlined by four-star edge rusher Emmanuel Karmo and three-star quarterback Jackson Kollock, P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are expecting a talented class to sign with Minnesota on the first day of the 2025 early signing day period.
Between securing high school recruits and mining the transfer portal to supplement the roster, the Gophers will spend the month forming what their team will look like for the Aug. 28 season opener against Buffalo.
The first big step in that comes this morning with the opening of college football’s early signing period, which runs through Friday. Beginning at 6 a.m. Central, players in the Eastern time zone could start signing their binding financial aid agreements with programs. Like New Year’s Eve turning to New Year’s Day from time zone to time zone, the process and announcements would continue at 7 a.m. in the Central zone, 8 a.m. in the Mountain and 9 a.m. in the Pacific.
The Gophers had 21 players verbally committed to the 2025 class, and the first signee came in at …
Headlined by numerous in-state recruits, P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are ready for the first day of the 2025 early signing day period.