The first big step in that comes this morning with the opening of college football’s early signing period, which runs through Friday. Beginning at 6 a.m. Central, players in the Eastern time zone could start signing their binding financial aid agreements with programs. Like New Year’s Eve turning to New Year’s Day from time zone to time zone, the process and announcements would continue at 7 a.m. in the Central zone, 8 a.m. in the Mountain and 9 a.m. in the Pacific.