COLLEGE FOOTBALL INSIDER | RANDY JOHNSON
Analysis: Indiana, Nebraska and Rutgers taking Big Ten by surprise
Rutgers went 7-6 and won a bowl game last season and is now 4-0, with former Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis and coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca running the offense.
Six weeks have passed since the season’s first foot-to-football collision took place during Week Zero, and most teams have played either four or five games, offering a sample size substantial enough to form opinions.
In the 18-team Big Ten, the additions of USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA have given the conference a jolt of energy that something new usually does. What’s also raising eyebrows across the conference are the performances of teams trying to move up. Here are three developments that stand out:
The quick turnaround: Indiana
Curt Cignetti, Indiana’s first-year coach, is used to winning. He went 53-17 at Division II Indiana (Pennsylvania), 14-9 at Elon and 52-9 with an FCS national championship at James Madison. He hit the ground sprinting at Indiana and wasn’t afraid to tell everyone.
“Hey, look, I’m super fired-up for this opportunity,” he said when introduced during a Hoosiers basketball game. “I’ve never taken a back seat to anybody and don’t plan on starting now.”
Cignetti had a zinger in his introductory news conference when asked how he sells the vision for his program to recruits. “It’s pretty simple,” he said. “I win. Google me.”
So far, Cignetti has backed up his words by fielding a team that’s off to a 5-0 start, sits atop the Big Ten standings with Michigan at 2-0 and is ranked No. 23. The Hoosiers are averaging 48.8 points, third most in FBS, and allowing 13.0, which ranks 13th nationally.
The turnaround is remarkable. Indiana had consecutive Big Ten seasons of 0-9, 2-7 and 1-8 from 2021-23, leading to the firing of Tom Allen. Already, the Hoosiers can reach bowl eligibility with a win at Northwestern on Saturday. An upset or two could have them in contention for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Indiana’s schedule stiffens later with Nebraska, Michigan and Ohio State still to play, but don’t tell Cignetti that his team can’t win those games.
The climb back to contention: Nebraska
Dec. 30, 2016. That’s the last time Nebraska has played in a bowl game, falling 38-24 to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Huskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility, but they’re shooting for more than that.
Nebraska rebounded from a 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois by rolling 28-10 at Purdue. To keep climbing up the standings, the Huskers will need to navigate a tough three-game stretch of undefeated opponents: home against Rutgers on Saturday, at Indiana on Oct. 19 and at No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 26.
The matchup against Rutgers reunites Nebraska coach Matt Rhule with Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano from their days when Rhule was a Penn State linebacker and Schiano a Nittany Lions defensive assistant.
The biggest difference this year for Nebraska is its ability to score. The Huskers averaged 18.0 points per game last year. This year, they’re scoring 30.8 per contest. It’s interesting how a five-star QB like true freshman Dylan Raiola can help change things.
The QB shuffle: Rutgers
Last year, the Scarlet Knights went 7-6 with a win over Miami (Fla.) in the Pinstripe Bowl. Yet Schiano and his offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, knew that Rutgers couldn’t compete in the Big Ten without better play at quarterback.
Gavin Wimsatt, the 2023 starter, completed only 47.8% of his passes and had eight interceptions. Rutgers brought in Gophers transfer Athan Kaliakmanis to add to competition during spring practice. Kaliakmanis won the job, and Wimsatt transferred to Kentucky.
Through four games, Kaliakmanis has served as a capable game manager, completing 61.5% of his passes. Most importantly, he has seven TD passes and only one interception.
Kaliakmanis completed 14 of 24 passes for 115 yards and a TD in a 21-18 win over Washington on Friday. He went 7-for-9 on third-down throws.
“Those are all plays that we need him to make for us to win,” said Schiano, whose team is 4-0. “That’s why he’s here, and he’s doing a good job.”
