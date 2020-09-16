Big Ten football will return the weekend of Oct. 24, the conference announced Wednesday morning with a slate of new testing protocol information.

“The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing,” the conference said in its news release. “Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.”

If athletes test positive for COVID-19, the soonest they can return to game competition is 21 days.

This daily testing will begin Sept. 30.

The Big Ten said “updates regarding fall sports other than football, as well as winter sports that begin in the fall including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling, will be announced shortly.”

The Big Ten initially pulled the plug back on Aug. 11, delaying until a potential winter or spring start in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

That came just a week after the Big Ten had announced a revised 10-game, conference-only schedule. The PAC-12 soon followed, though the rest of the Power Five has forged ahead with the season. Now the Big Ten has reportedly been deliberating for days on a vote to about-face in light of new medical information, including the availability of rapid testing.

And also because of the considerable backlash that has ensued. Players, coaches, parents, university leaders, legislators, even the President have all shared their disappointment and confusion at the cancellation.

More misunderstanding arose Tuesday. The 14 presidents and chancellors reportedly heard updates from the conference’s medical task force Sunday, prompting a revote in the following days to see if the 11-3 in favor of postponing the season could change.

Nebraska president Ted Carter appeared to have inadvertently leaked the news before a news conference, his comments of the school “getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football” that night picked up on a hot mic. He later told KLKN-TV that was “taken out of context.”

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank was much more tepid on the matter, speaking during a Senate hearing on Name, Image and Likeness legislation. She said the Big Ten would keep its season postponed until it had better answers to lingering medical questions, including the myocarditis risk.

“Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and things that we have ways to deal with them effectively,” Blank said, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

The Gophers, along with other Big Ten programs, have continued to prepare as if there will be some sort of fall season.