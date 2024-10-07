Gophers

How far did Gophers climb in Big Ten power rankings after taking down USC?

The Gophers took a step last week after playing Michigan close, and this time, they were able to finish the deal.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2024 at 4:58PM
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, right, fights for yardage against UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger during Saturday's win in State College, Pa. (Barry Reeger)

Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): Up 7-0 at halftime on Iowa, Buckeyes score three third-quarter TDs to seize control in 35-7 win. Huge game at Oregon this Saturday.

2. Oregon (5-0, 2-0): Ducks tune up for Buckeyes by overcoming early sloppiness to beat Michigan State 31-10.

3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0): Nittany Lions keep UCLA out of end zone until 16 seconds remained in fourth quarter during 27-11 win.

4. Indiana (6-0, 3-0): The Hoosiers beat Northwestern 41-24 and move to 6-0 for the first time since 1967, the season they went to their only Rose Bowl.

5. Illinois (4-1, 1-1): The Illini were idle last weekend, get a visit from Purdue before facing Michigan and Oregon back-to-back.

6. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1): Huskers sack Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis four times, hold star RB Kyle Monangai to 78 yards in 14-7 win during windy, 97-degree day.

7. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1): Scarlet Knights, held to 2.4 yards per rush at Nebraska, face another physical defense at Wisconsin on Saturday.

8. Washington (4-2, 2-1): Huskies feast on fourth-quarter turnovers by Michigan, score 13 in last 15 minutes to rally for 27-17 win.

9. Iowa (3-2, 1-1): Hawkeyes push Ohio State in the first half, get pushed around in second half of 35-7 defeat. RB Kaleb Johnson held to 86 rushing yards, his first sub-100-yard game of season.

10. Michigan (4-2, 2-1): Wolverines see their 24-game Big Ten win streak end with 27-17 loss at Washington. They’re off until Oct. 19 trip to Illinois.

11. Gophers (3-3, 1-2): Strong second half carries Gophers to 24-17 win over USC. In past two games, Minnesota has scored five fourth-quarter touchdowns.

12. Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1): With RB Chez Mellusi away from team to focus on his health, Tawee Walker rushes for 94 yards and three TDs in 52-6 rout of Purdue.

13. USC (3-2, 1-2): Trojans abandon effective run game late vs. Gophers, suffer second loss this season.

14. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2): Loss at Oregon was Spartans’ third in a row. They’ll have a bye before stretch of Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

15. Maryland (3-2, 0-2): Idle Terrapins get home games vs. Northwestern, USC before visiting Gophers.

16. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2): Wildcats allow 529 total yards, including 380 passing, in 41-24 loss to Indiana.

17. UCLA (1-4, 0-3): Bruins hung with Penn State for a half, but inability to score touchdowns – they have five all season – doomed any upset chances.

18. Purdue (1-4, 0-2): Boilermakers surrender 359 passing yards to Wisconsin backup QB Braedyn Locke. Purdue has lost four consecutive games by a combined 184-44.

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

