How far did Gophers climb in Big Ten power rankings after taking down USC?
The Gophers took a step last week after playing Michigan close, and this time, they were able to finish the deal.
1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): Up 7-0 at halftime on Iowa, Buckeyes score three third-quarter TDs to seize control in 35-7 win. Huge game at Oregon this Saturday.
2. Oregon (5-0, 2-0): Ducks tune up for Buckeyes by overcoming early sloppiness to beat Michigan State 31-10.
3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0): Nittany Lions keep UCLA out of end zone until 16 seconds remained in fourth quarter during 27-11 win.
4. Indiana (6-0, 3-0): The Hoosiers beat Northwestern 41-24 and move to 6-0 for the first time since 1967, the season they went to their only Rose Bowl.
5. Illinois (4-1, 1-1): The Illini were idle last weekend, get a visit from Purdue before facing Michigan and Oregon back-to-back.
6. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1): Huskers sack Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis four times, hold star RB Kyle Monangai to 78 yards in 14-7 win during windy, 97-degree day.
7. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1): Scarlet Knights, held to 2.4 yards per rush at Nebraska, face another physical defense at Wisconsin on Saturday.
8. Washington (4-2, 2-1): Huskies feast on fourth-quarter turnovers by Michigan, score 13 in last 15 minutes to rally for 27-17 win.
9. Iowa (3-2, 1-1): Hawkeyes push Ohio State in the first half, get pushed around in second half of 35-7 defeat. RB Kaleb Johnson held to 86 rushing yards, his first sub-100-yard game of season.
10. Michigan (4-2, 2-1): Wolverines see their 24-game Big Ten win streak end with 27-17 loss at Washington. They’re off until Oct. 19 trip to Illinois.
11. Gophers (3-3, 1-2): Strong second half carries Gophers to 24-17 win over USC. In past two games, Minnesota has scored five fourth-quarter touchdowns.
12. Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1): With RB Chez Mellusi away from team to focus on his health, Tawee Walker rushes for 94 yards and three TDs in 52-6 rout of Purdue.
13. USC (3-2, 1-2): Trojans abandon effective run game late vs. Gophers, suffer second loss this season.
14. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2): Loss at Oregon was Spartans’ third in a row. They’ll have a bye before stretch of Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.
15. Maryland (3-2, 0-2): Idle Terrapins get home games vs. Northwestern, USC before visiting Gophers.
16. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2): Wildcats allow 529 total yards, including 380 passing, in 41-24 loss to Indiana.
17. UCLA (1-4, 0-3): Bruins hung with Penn State for a half, but inability to score touchdowns – they have five all season – doomed any upset chances.
18. Purdue (1-4, 0-2): Boilermakers surrender 359 passing yards to Wisconsin backup QB Braedyn Locke. Purdue has lost four consecutive games by a combined 184-44.
“We play in a very, very competitive league where every week is going to be a dogfight,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.