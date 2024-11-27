Who will join Oregon in the Big Ten championship game? That will play out Saturday when Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana — the trio tied for second — finish their regular seasons. The Buckeyes have the inside track, and a win over Michigan gets them to Indianapolis. (All games Saturday unless designated. The Gophers-Wisconsin prediction will run later this week).
Big Ten football picks: Oregon or Washington? Michigan or Ohio State?
Indiana can punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff if it takes care of rival Purdue. And the same goes for Ohio State against Michigan, of course.
Three with intrigue
Michigan at No. 2 (CFP) Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
• The Wolverines are riding a three-game winning streak against the Buckeyes, but those Michigan teams won three Big Ten titles and one national championship. This six-win version is far from that standard, and the deep and talented Buckeyes will make that clear. Ohio State 34, Michigan 14
Nebraska at Iowa, 6:30 p.m. Friday, NBC
• The Cornhuskers ended a seven-year bowl-less drought by beating Wisconsin, and they will try to repeat their 24-17 upset of the Hawkeyes in their last trip to Iowa City. Iowa says no and wins its ninth in the past 10 in the series. Iowa 24, Nebraska 20
Washington at No. 1 Oregon, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• A year ago, the Huskies beat the Ducks twice on their way to the national championship game. This year, they’re 0-4 on the road, losing by an average score of 32-7. Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel and the home crowd will carry the day. Oregon 45, Washington 20
Keep an eye on
Maryland at No. 4 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• The Terrapins have lost four in a row by an average of 19 points. That’s no recipe to take into Happy Valley against a Nittany Lions team pointed toward the playoff. Penn State 38, Maryland 17
No. 5 Notre Dame at USC, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• The Trojans are 2-0 since replacing QB Miller Moss with Jayden Maiava, beating Nebraska and UCLA. The Fighting Irish are a step up in class, and they will have enough to win at a place where they have lost three of the past four. Notre Dame 28, USC 20
Purdue at No. 10 Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket takes on more meaning this year for the Hoosiers, who will likely secure a playoff berth with a comfortable win. Indiana 45, Purdue 10
And the rest
No. 23 Illinois at Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 11 a.m., BTN
• The Fighting Illini can secure a nine-win regular season by beating the Wildcats. Illinois 28, Northwestern 13
Rutgers at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• The Spartans are playing for bowl eligibility, so give them a slight edge. Michigan State 27, Rutgers 24
Fresno State at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• The Bruins couldn’t secure a bowl bid, but they will close with a win. UCLA 21, Fresno State 13
