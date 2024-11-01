In college football, the games of November are the games to remember, and that’s certainly the case this weekend. A top-five matchup between Ohio State and Penn State is the headliner, but don’t sleep on Wisconsin at Iowa or Indiana at Michigan State. (All games Saturday. The Gophers-Illinois prediction will run later this week).
Big Ten picks: Who wins, Penn State or Ohio State? Iowa or Wisconsin?
Saturday also brings Oregon at Michigan and Indiana at Michigan State, as the calendar flips to November in the Big Ten.
Three with intrigue
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State, 11 a.m., FOX
• This is the game that the Nittany Lions have had circled all year. Penn State has lost seven in a row in the series, and the last time the Lions beat the Buckeyes, they won the Big Ten. There’s a wild card in this game, and that’s the health of Penn State QB Drew Allar. That creates enough doubt to pick the Buckeyes. Ohio State 24, Penn State 17
No. 1 Oregon at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• The Ducks just beat Illinois 38-9, and the Illini handled Michigan 21-7. Even at the Big House, Oregon’s march toward the Big Ten Championship Game continues unabated. Oregon 31, Michigan 10
Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• A pair of 5-3 squads square off for the Heartland Trophy. The Hawkeyes, who have won three of the past four in the series, get just enough on offense to edge the Badgers. Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13.
Keep an eye on
No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
• The Hoosiers are optimistic that QB Kurtis Rourke will return from a thumb injury. Without him, they still scored 31 against Washington last week. Spartans will have trouble keeping up. Indiana 34, Michigan State 17
UCLA at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Huskers can secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 with a win over the Bruins, who were idle last weekend. Nebraska’s defense is the difference. Nebraska 24, UCLA 10
And the rest
USC at Washington, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Both the Trojans and Huskies need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility, and USC coach Lincoln Riley needs a win to cool a seat that’s getting hotter by the day. USC 31, Washington 27
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
• This might be the Boilermakers’ best chance to avoid going winless in Big Ten play. The Wildcats won’t cooperate. Northwestern 34, Purdue 14
Losing to the Illini sent the Gophers into a spiral last season, but a win this time would give Minnesota serious momentum for the stretch run.