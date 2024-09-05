Gophers

Who wins, Michigan or Texas? Colorado or Nebraska? Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks

This week’s slate also features Iowa vs. Iowa State, with the Cyclones looking to defeat the Hawkeyes for only the second time in nine years.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 4:38PM
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, right, congratulates wide receiver Semaj Morgan during last week's game against Fresno State. (Jose Juarez/The Associated Press)

After only three of the 18 Big Ten teams faced Power Four conference opponents last week, action heats up with two of last year’s playoff teams – Texas and Michigan – meeting in Ann Arbor. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-Rhode Island prediction runs separately.

Three with intrigue

No. 3 Texas at No. 9 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

• The Longhorns and Wolverines have combined to play 2,671 games in their history, yet only one against each other. That came in the Rose Bowl following the 2004 season, a 38-37 win for Texas. The Longhorns make it 2-0 vs. the Wolverines. Texas 24, Michigan 20.

Colorado at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., NBC

• Coach Prime and his Buffs outlasted North Dakota State last week, but a trip to an energized Nebraska will be a bigger challenge. In freshman Dylan Raiola, Huskers have a QB for the future and present. Can the defense hold Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter in check? Nebraska 28, Colorado 27.

Boise State at No. 7 Oregon, 9 p.m., Peacock

• Tune in just for the impressive offensive athletes on display. Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty rushed for 267 yards and six TDs last week. Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel passed for 380 yards, including 12 times to WR Tez Johnson. Oregon 34, Boise State 31.

Keep an eye on

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., CBS

• Hawkeyes have won seven of the past eight in the Cy-Hawk series, but four have come by seven points or fewer. Look for another tight game with Iowa’s overall talent prevailing. Iowa 21, Iowa State 17.

Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

• Terrapins have won the past two in the series, but that was during the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State. Jonathan Smith has Sparty pointed back on track. Michigan State 23, Maryland 21.

Related Coverage

Gophers

Neal: Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich will be fine; he just needs another chance

Gophers

Big Ten goes 17-1, and that lone losing team suffers in the new power rankings

And the rest

Western Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m. Friday, BTN

• Name your score, Hoosiers. Leathernecks have lost 23 consecutive games, are 4-47 since 2019 and just lost 54-15 to Northern Illinois. Indiana 48, Western Illinois 7.

Duke at Northwestern, 8 p.m. Friday, FS1

• The Blue Devils have won the past five in this series. Wildcats end the streak, getting a second win in their boutique stadium. Northwestern 27, Duke 23.

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

• The Falcons are MAC title contenders and could push the Nittany Lions for a while but look for Penn State’s depth and talent to emerge. Penn State 37, Bowling Green 17.

Akron at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

• Scarlet Knights continue to roll behind RB Kyle Monangai. Rutgers 31, Akron 13.

Eastern Michigan at Washington, 2:30 p.m., BTN

• Huskies tune up for next week’s Apple Cup vs. Washington State. Washington 34, Eastern Michigan 20.

South Dakota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., FS1

• Badgers feast on Coyotes before visit from Alabama. Wisconsin 31, South Dakota 7.

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1

• Jayhawks won 34-23 in Lawrence last year and will have the edge in Champaign. Kansas 23, Illinois 17.

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

• Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall aren’t exactly a murderer’s row of nonconference opponents for Buckeyes. Ohio State 45, Western Michigan 10.

Utah State at No. 13 USC, 10 p.m., BTN

• Trojans face Aggies, have bye week before Sept. 21 trip to Michigan. USC 41, Utah State 17.

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

Who wins, Michigan or Texas? Colorado or Nebraska? Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks

card image

This week’s slate also features Iowa vs. Iowa State, with the Cyclones looking to defeat the Hawkeyes for only the second time in nine years.

Gophers

Gophers QB recruit Jackson Kollock delivers six-TD game for Laguna Beach

card image
Sports

Podcast: Gophers volleyball looks ready to resume its place of dominance

card image