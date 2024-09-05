After only three of the 18 Big Ten teams faced Power Four conference opponents last week, action heats up with two of last year’s playoff teams – Texas and Michigan – meeting in Ann Arbor. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-Rhode Island prediction runs separately.
Who wins, Michigan or Texas? Colorado or Nebraska? Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks
This week’s slate also features Iowa vs. Iowa State, with the Cyclones looking to defeat the Hawkeyes for only the second time in nine years.
Three with intrigue
No. 3 Texas at No. 9 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
• The Longhorns and Wolverines have combined to play 2,671 games in their history, yet only one against each other. That came in the Rose Bowl following the 2004 season, a 38-37 win for Texas. The Longhorns make it 2-0 vs. the Wolverines. Texas 24, Michigan 20.
Colorado at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• Coach Prime and his Buffs outlasted North Dakota State last week, but a trip to an energized Nebraska will be a bigger challenge. In freshman Dylan Raiola, Huskers have a QB for the future and present. Can the defense hold Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter in check? Nebraska 28, Colorado 27.
Boise State at No. 7 Oregon, 9 p.m., Peacock
• Tune in just for the impressive offensive athletes on display. Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty rushed for 267 yards and six TDs last week. Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel passed for 380 yards, including 12 times to WR Tez Johnson. Oregon 34, Boise State 31.
Keep an eye on
Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Hawkeyes have won seven of the past eight in the Cy-Hawk series, but four have come by seven points or fewer. Look for another tight game with Iowa’s overall talent prevailing. Iowa 21, Iowa State 17.
Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Terrapins have won the past two in the series, but that was during the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State. Jonathan Smith has Sparty pointed back on track. Michigan State 23, Maryland 21.
And the rest
Western Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m. Friday, BTN
• Name your score, Hoosiers. Leathernecks have lost 23 consecutive games, are 4-47 since 2019 and just lost 54-15 to Northern Illinois. Indiana 48, Western Illinois 7.
Duke at Northwestern, 8 p.m. Friday, FS1
• The Blue Devils have won the past five in this series. Wildcats end the streak, getting a second win in their boutique stadium. Northwestern 27, Duke 23.
Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
• The Falcons are MAC title contenders and could push the Nittany Lions for a while but look for Penn State’s depth and talent to emerge. Penn State 37, Bowling Green 17.
Akron at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Scarlet Knights continue to roll behind RB Kyle Monangai. Rutgers 31, Akron 13.
Eastern Michigan at Washington, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Huskies tune up for next week’s Apple Cup vs. Washington State. Washington 34, Eastern Michigan 20.
South Dakota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• Badgers feast on Coyotes before visit from Alabama. Wisconsin 31, South Dakota 7.
No. 19 Kansas at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1
• Jayhawks won 34-23 in Lawrence last year and will have the edge in Champaign. Kansas 23, Illinois 17.
Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall aren’t exactly a murderer’s row of nonconference opponents for Buckeyes. Ohio State 45, Western Michigan 10.
Utah State at No. 13 USC, 10 p.m., BTN
• Trojans face Aggies, have bye week before Sept. 21 trip to Michigan. USC 41, Utah State 17.
