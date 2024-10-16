This weekend might lack the blockbusters of Ohio State-Oregon and Penn State-USC that last week delivered, but we’ll know a lot more about upstarts Indiana and Illinois by Saturday evening. (All games Saturday unless noted).
Who wins, Illinois or Michigan? Nebraska or Indiana? Find out in our Big Ten picks
The undefeated Hoosiers have been one of the best stories in college football, but a bigger test is coming against Nebraska.
Three with intrigue
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, 11 a.m., Fox
• Matt Rhule brings his Huskers to Bloomington to face the 6-0 Hoosiers and Curt Cignetti, the brash Indiana coach who so far has covered the checks his mouth has issued — Google him, he wins. Can Nebraska’s stout defense, which allows 11.3 points per game, slow down a Hoosiers offense averaging 47.5? Yes, to a point, but Indiana prevails at home. Indiana 34, Nebraska 24
No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Already owning two losses and fortunate not to have two more, Michigan begins a four-game stretch that will make or break its season. After facing the Illini, the Wolverines have Michigan State, Oregon and Indiana. Go with the desperate team. Michigan 31, Illinois 28
Iowa at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• The Spartans had a week off to prepare for the Hawkeyes and end a three-game skid. Kaleb Johnson, the nation’s second-leading rusher, makes sure Iowa remains a contender to make the Big Ten title game. Iowa 24, Michigan State 13
Keep an eye on
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox
• The Boilermakers scored 49 last game out and still lost to Illinois. They might need more than 49 to hang with the Ducks. Oregon 52, Purdue 24
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
• Both teams are coming off routs of Rutgers and Maryland, respectively. Badgers have the edge here with RB Tawee Walker. Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 17
And the rest
UCLA at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1
• Bruins have lost five in a row, and Scarlet Knights have dropped two straight. UCLA travels three time zones east and snags its first Big Ten win. UCLA 17, Rutgers 13
USC at Maryland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Trojans have lost three of four, while Terrapins have dropped two in a row. USC has too much talent for the skid to grow. USC 35, Maryland 20
Minnesota, led by senior star Abbey Murphy, is ranked No. 3 after a highly competitive series at No. 2 Ohio State.