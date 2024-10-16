Who wins, Illinois or Michigan? Nebraska or Indiana? Find out in our Big Ten picks

• Matt Rhule brings his Huskers to Bloomington to face the 6-0 Hoosiers and Curt Cignetti, the brash Indiana coach who so far has covered the checks his mouth has issued — Google him, he wins. Can Nebraska’s stout defense, which allows 11.3 points per game, slow down a Hoosiers offense averaging 47.5? Yes, to a point, but Indiana prevails at home. Indiana 34, Nebraska 24