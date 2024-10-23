Colleges

Big Ten football picks: Who wins, Illinois or Oregon? Penn State or Wisconsin?

Illinois is 6-1, but now comes undefeated Oregon. Meanwhile, the Badgers try to extend a three-game winning streak.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 6:00PM
Illinois coach Bret Bielema will look to keep his team rolling against No. 1 Oregon. (Barry Reeger/The Associated Press)

The final weekend of October takes us one step closer to the final debate over who gets into the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Big Ten has five contenders: Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois, and each faces a challenge this weekend. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-Maryland prediction will run later this week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon, 2:30 p.m., CBS

• Which Illini team do you trust at Oregon: the one that held off lowly Purdue 50-49 in overtime or the one that dominated Michigan 21-7? The top-ranked Ducks will show it’s more of the former than the latter. Oregon 45, Illinois 20

Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

Drubbed by 49 points at Indiana, the Huskers venture to Ohio State, where they’ve lost by an average score of 53-22 since joining the Big Ten. The Buckeyes need a win after losing at Oregon, and they’ll get one. Ohio State 38, Nebraska 17

Washington at No. 13 Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

• The Hoosiers turned heads with their 56-7 pounding of Nebraska. They can bolster their playoff case by beating the Huskies, but they’ll have to do so without QB Kurtis Rourke (injured thumb). The Huskies had a bye week to prepare, but Indiana still wins. Indiana 31, Washington 21

Keep an eye on

No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., NBC

• The Nittany Lions can’t afford a slipup in Madison with a showdown vs. Ohio State coming up next week. The Badgers keep it close but drop their 11th in the series. Penn State 17, Wisconsin 13

Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

• The Wolverines’ two-game skid easily could have been four. The Spartans take advantage of a Michigan team handcuffed on offense. Michigan State 23, Michigan 13

And the rest

Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

• The Hawkeyes will try to rebound from a sluggish effort in their loss at Michigan State. The Wildcats will face a more focused Iowa team. Iowa 31, Northwestern 10

Rutgers at USC, 10 p.m. Friday, Fox

• Something’s got to give here. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight. The Trojans have lost three in a row and four of five. USC coach Lincoln Riley figures out a way to avoid coaching himself into a loss. USC 27, Rutgers 14

