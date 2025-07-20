Big talent, small garage: Welcome to the Garage for the Performing Arts

The audience filtered up the driveway on a sweltering Saturday, lugging their lawn chairs.
The overhead door was up. It was showtime at the Garage for the Performing Arts.
Every now and then, whenever she feels like it, comedian, writer and actor Mary Jo Pehl invites friends to her home in the north metro to perform or enjoy the show in her one-car garage.
On the tiny stage inside — built by her father and backed by a strip of faux brick from Menard’s — performers can test out new material and new comedians can face a friendly audience. Sometimes Pehl’s RiffTrax and Mystery Science Theater 3000 co-stars drop by. Sometimes it’s the guy with the musical gargling act.
Big talent. Small garage.
“It’s a good place for me to try out new material,” said Pehl, whose shows are invitation-only through her social media. Once the invitation is offered, directions to her home follow. “It’s different when you’re on your feet and onstage, even a little, silly stage in a garage.”
The stage got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Pehl moved in with her woodworker father for a few months during lockdown. One day a shipment of supplies arrived, wrapped in fake brick packing material. It reminded her of the comedy clubs of the 1980s and ‘90s. She asked him to save it for her.
Not long after she moved back into her own place, her father showed up with the ersatz brick wall and his latest woodworking project — the tiny stage.