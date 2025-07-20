Police and county officials investigate 6-month-old child's death

The Big Lake Police Department is investigating the death of a 6-month-old infant, who was found unresponsive.
The child died on Friday morning, according to a release.
Police officers and other first responders answered a medical call around 8 a.m. on July 18 on Aberdeen Way near McDowall Lake. They attempted to resuscitate the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing, but medical crews were unsuccessful.
The Big Lake Police Department’s investigation is ongoing alongside the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Department did not respond to immediate requests for comment.