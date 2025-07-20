News & Politics

A 6-month-old dies after being found unresponsive in Big Lake

A 6-month-old infant died Friday morning after Big Lake police officers were called to the scene.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 8:27PM

The Big Lake Police Department is investigating the death of a 6-month-old infant, who was found unresponsive.

The child died on Friday morning, according to a release.

Police officers and other first responders answered a medical call around 8 a.m. on July 18 on Aberdeen Way near McDowall Lake. They attempted to resuscitate the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing, but medical crews were unsuccessful.

The Big Lake Police Department’s investigation is ongoing alongside the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the Sherburne County Health and Human Services Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Department did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

about the writer

about the writer

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Road construction frustration leads to call for 24/7 work. It’s not that simple.

Road construction and intersection work in Minnesota.

Night work is also more dangerous, costly and a burden to those who live nearby, MnDOT said.

News & Politics

Police and county officials investigate 6-month-old child's death

Twin Cities Suburbs

Big talent, small garage: Welcome to the Garage for the Performing Arts

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image