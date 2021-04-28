The Big Lake School District is investigating a "promposal" that reportedly used a racist comment. A photo circulating on Facebook shows a teenage boy and teenage girl posing with a sign that reads, "If I was Black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking you Prom?"

The school district said in a statement that it is aware of the post and is evaluating it "under any and all applicable School District policies and will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to address the situation."

Because of privacy laws, the district said it is not sharing more information about the students involved.

"Big Lake Schools does not condone racism, in any form," the statement read. "The School District also is committed to ensuring that all students and staff are treated equally and can attend school and report to work in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our expectations are high and we expect compliance by all."