Minneapolis
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in south Minneapolis backyard
Two gunmen reportedly fled on foot. No arrests have been made.
Big Island and Back Paddle on Lake Minnetonka
Dozens of paddlers took part in the outing, which raised money for ICA Foodshelf and Freshwater.
Family and friends of Ricky Cobb II gather for his funeral
Cobb was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Trooper during a traffic stop in July on I-94 in north Minneapolis.
Minneapolis
Chief: Mpls. police officer shot, injured during 'ambush' on North Side
The officer was pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car, Brian O'Hara said. The seven-year veteran was struck in the back of the shoulder.
Local
Storms with golf ball-sized hail cause outages and damage across Minnesota
A concentrated swath of storms with large hail pellets swept through the Twin Cities and elsewhere on Friday.