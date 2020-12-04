LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire swamped an enormous building loaded with boats Friday in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie.
The number of boats at Toledo Beach Marina could be in the hundreds, said Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond. No injuries were reported.
The marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the border with Ohio. Aerial video showed clouds of black smoke and a building overwhelmed by flames.
"I detail, buff and wax boats all day long," employee Tony Caruso told radio station WWJ. "This is all my winter work up in flames."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence comes to Georgia as calm before potential Trump storm
Vice President Mike Pence is trying to help Republicans project a unified front in two high-stakes Senate runoffs as he campaigns in Georgia a day ahead of President Donald Trump's potentially volatile visit to the state that will determine which party controls the Senate in January.
National
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more virus aid
President-elect Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his call for massive economic stimulus as the economic recovery from this spring's coronavirus lockdowns falters amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.
National
Iowa's contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns
After facing a workforce shortage for months, Iowa awarded an emergency $2.3 million contact-tracing contract to a company that has worked for the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds and is owned by a Republican insider.
Nation
$1 million bail set in 2008 slaying of UW-Madison student
Bail has been set at $1 million for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.
National
The Latest: Italy reports 24,000 daily coronavirus cases
Italy recorded another 814 coronavirus deaths on Friday. There were 24,099 new coronavirus cases reported among more than 212,000 tests.