Opinion: The U.S. can be an AI leader — if states stay out of the way

Congress used to do big things — big ideas that when enacted, helped create the wonderful, interconnected country we are blessed to live in today. This month, Congress is on the verge of doing another one of those really big things that will be remembered for decades, much like the interstate highway system continues to connect us all. And for once, these visionary American industries that are asking for government intervention aren’t asking Congress for any taxpayer handouts — just to let their industry continue to develop and thrive. That’s a worthy “ask” that Congress should accept.