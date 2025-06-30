Opinion: The U.S. can be an AI leader — if states stay out of the way

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In 1919, future president and Army Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower learned the hard way that it took two months for a U.S. Army convoy to travel from coast to coast in the United States. This was primarily due to poor quality roads, missing or dangerous bridge spans, to name just a few of the problems. During his second term as president, the former Army man didn’t forget about this cross-country experience nor what he had seen in Germany during the second World War — a new system of interconnected roads that were part of that country’s Autobahn.
Eisenhower put forth a plan in 1955 that would allow the federal government to fund and construct a system of connected “interstate” highways from coast to coast. The National Defense and Interstates Highways Act of 1956 eventually constructed 41,000 miles of paved highways without toll roads at the time it was constructed. It was the largest public works program in American history. In today’s money, the interstate highway system cost the federal government $215 billion and took 10 years to build. It was a big idea that was transformational in American history — and still is today.
Eisenhower signed the bill into law on June 29, 1956 — the same day that the U.S. Senate this year began debating a similar transformational piece of legislation.
Under consideration in the U.S. Senate as part of the budget reconciliation bill is a moratorium on states who seek to regulate the next big thing: the rapidly developing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. [Opinion editor’s note: The House passed its version of the bill in May. The Senate was nearing a vote on Monday but hadn’t yet reached that point as the publication deadline for this article arrived.]
Without congressional intervention, our 50 state legislatures, along with various other governmental entities, will continue down the path of enacting random rules and ill-informed guidelines that could contain or curtail the rapidly developing AI industry.
Today, we need a durable AI superhighway. And Congress needs to enact the proposed moratorium to ensure that this industry is allowed to flourish in America.