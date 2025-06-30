Opinion: Big Beautiful Bill’s AI regulation moratorium would imperil Minnesota workers and consumers

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Recently, Amazon’s CEO sent a letter to 350,000 employees with a simple message: Artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for their jobs. Amazon workers are far from alone. Microsoft is already in the process of cutting thousands of jobs due to AI-driven changes. These examples underscore the accelerating pace of AI’s disruption to the American workforce.
The Trump administration and congressional Republicans don’t seem to care. Instead, they are set on obliterating any ability to protect workers through AI regulation.
That leaves Minnesota in a dangerous position. As we pointed out in a report published in January, nearly 500,000 working Minnesotans are at high risk of job disruption from AI, making our state one of the most impacted in the nation. While alarming, our analysis likely underestimated the impact of AI in several ways.
First, AI’s capabilities are expanding rapidly. When ChatGPT 3.5 was rolled out in 2022, it scored in the 70th percentile on the SAT math section and failed the bar exam. A year later, ChatGPT 4.0 scored in the top 10% on the bar exam and could answer 90% of the U.S. medical licensing exam’s questions correctly. These advancements make AI a threat to even more jobs.
But AI’s impact extends beyond job replacement in ways that could impact all workers. Companies are increasingly using AI for tasks like screening job applications and even analyzing facial expressions during video interviews to generate an “employability” score. These practices can carry hidden biases, penalizing applicants unfairly. Such tools threaten to erode workplace fairness and transparency.
Moreover, AI-driven workplace surveillance is becoming increasingly invasive, particularly in efforts to undermine workplace organizing. Amazon employed AI to monitor workers’ social media accounts during a recent union drive, accessing private Facebook groups to identify and fire workers seeking better working conditions. Such moves threaten to undercut worker power at a time when public support for unions has soared to its highest level in decades.