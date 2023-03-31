President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, the White House has announced.

The stop in Minnesota is part of the president's "Investing in America" tour, in which he is promoting administration efforts to help build a clean energy economy, rebuild the nation's infrastructure and promote American manufacturing. No time for the event has yet been released.

Cummins, which makes generators and engines, announced last fall that it planned to manufacture electrolyzers for the first time in the United States. Electrolyzers produce clean hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of the administration are visiting more than 20 states over three weeks to discuss how the president's agenda has spurred private investment in U.S. manufacturing.

According to the White House, companies have committed more than $2 billion in private investments across Minnesota since Biden took office in 2021. Officials say that about $2.7 billion in federal funding has been announced for 182 infrastructure projects in the state, most of it for roads, bridges and roadway safety.

The visit will mark Biden's first time back in Minnesota since speaking here last year at a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale. The president has yet to say whether he will run for re-election in 2024.