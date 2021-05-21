WASHINGTON — One year after George Floyd's killing, members of his family are set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, according to a senior administration official.

The visit comes weeks after Biden evoked Floyd's death in his speech to a joint session of Congress and called on lawmakers to find an agreement on police reform legislation by the anniversary of Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

Floyd's family is hosting events with civil rights leaders and politicians in Minneapolis and across the country Tuesday to honor Floyd. Remembrance events are planned across the Twin Cities on Tuesday, including major events in downtown Minneapolis and at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was killed.

Hunter Woodall • 612-673-4559

Twitter: @huntermw