Greater Minnesota

Biden signs bill renaming Roseau post office in honor of longtime postmaster

Floyd B. Olson served his city as postmaster for more than three decades.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 11, 2025 at 1:00PM
FILE - Rep. Michelle Fischbach introduced the bill in the House to rename the post office, and Minnesota’s delegation supported it unanimously. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A staple of the Roseau community is being recognized for his service as President Joe Biden signed into law legislation that renames the Roseau Post Office in honor of Floyd B. Olson.

Olson, who died in 2017 at age 86, served as the community’s postmaster for 25 years. According to his obituary, Olson began working at the Roseau Post Office as a clerk in 1963. He was appointed postmaster in three years later and served in that role until he retired in 1991.

He was a member of the Roseau County Historical Society board, Roseau County Fair board, Rose Free Lutheran Church board and Men’s Club, and the United Postmasters and Managers of America. He also served in the Army from 1952 to 1954.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach introduced the bill in the House to rename the post office, and Minnesota’s delegation supported it unanimously.

”I can think of no better person to dedicate this Post Office to and I am so glad the President has signed this bill into law,” Fischbach said in a news release.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith both said in the release that the legislation renaming the post office ensures that Olson’s memory lives on.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

