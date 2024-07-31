Carter Center unable to verify Venezuela election results, blasts officials for lack of transparency

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Carter Center said it was unable to verify the results of Venezuela's presidential election, blaming authorities for a ''complete lack of transparency'' in declaring Nicolas Maduro the winner without providing any individual polling tallies.
The statement Tuesday night by the Atlanta-based group is perhaps the harshest rebuke yet of Venezuela's chaotic election process because it comes from one of just a handful of outside groups invited by the Maduro government to observe the vote.
''The electoral authority's failure to announce disaggregated results by polling station constitutes a serious breach of electoral principles,'' the Carter Center said. The group, which had a technical mission of 17 experts spread out in four cities across Venezuela, added that the election did not meet international standards and ''cannot be considered democratic.''
The Carter Center's harsh criticism capped a second long day of protests against the results by opponents of Maduro who said their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, trounced the incumbent by a more than two-to-one margin.
Maduro's government hasn't taken lightly to the criticism and ratcheted up their attacks on their opponents Tuesday, with some allies suggesting the opposition's most influential leader and a presidential candidate be arrested.
A day after Maduro was declared the winner by a National Electoral Council that is loyal to him and the ruling party, the attacks, which were aired on national television, followed the opposition's surprise release of detailed voting data that it said shows that Edmundo González won by a landslide.