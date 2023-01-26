The Biden administration has withdrawn some 225,000 acres of national forest land in northern Minnesota from mineral leasing, protecting a swath of the watershed that adjoins the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The decision is the result of a 16-month review on whether the minerals lying under Superior National Forest should be open to extraction. The Department of Interior concluded the land should be protected for 20 years, the maximum possible without Congressional approval.

In a study released last year, the U.S. Forest Service concluded that hardrock mining on the land risked contaminating the Boundary Waters, even with mitigation measures in place.

Superior is part of the Rainy River watershed, which flows into the Boundary Waters. It is also part of land ceded in an 1854 treaty by Ojibwe tribes in Minnesota, and members of these bands retained rights to hunt, fish and gather on these lands.

"Protecting a place like Boundary Waters is key to supporting the health of the watershed and its surrounding wildlife, upholding our Tribal trust and treaty responsibilities, and boosting the local recreation economy," Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a statement Thursday.

There are no active mineral leases on the land that was withdrawn, but the long-planned Twin Metals mine was slated for the area, near Ely. Twin Metals, a subsidiary of Chilean mining giant Antofagosta, lost its mineral leases when the Biden administration cancelled them at the beginning of 2022, and sued the federal government later in the year to have them restored. The suit is still pending in federal court.

A representative for Twin Metals said the company was preparing a statement on the mining moratorium.

Conservation groups have long argued mining for copper, nickel and other metals could spoil the natural beauty and health of the Boundary Waters, more than 1 million acres of the country's most-visited federal wilderness. While Minnesota has a long history of iron mining, hardrock mining for other metals would be new to the state, and brings the risk of environmental damage from acid mine drainage.

"This is the most important land conservation victory for the Boundary Waters in 45 years," said Becky Rom, national chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters. She said that 45 years ago, Congress banned mining within the wilderness itself.

"You don't let the most polluting industry in America operate next to a pristine wilderness that contains an abundant supply of the cleanest water in the country. This is common sense," Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, said in a statement.

But others have hoped a new wave of mines, spurred in part by increasing demands for metals for electric vehicle batteries, could bring jobs to northeastern Minnesota.

In a statement, Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, whose district covers the area where mining is now stopped, called the move "an attack on our way of life."

"I can assure you that this Administration, from the President to the Forest Service, to the Interior Department, will answer for the pain they elected to cause my constituents today," Stauber said.

Two other major mining projects in Minnesota, the PolyMet mine near Hoyt Lakes and a Talon Metals mine in Tamarack, are not affected by the federal government's moratorium. PolyMet is being held up by multiple legal challenges, and Talon has not yet submitted its mining plan and started environmental review.

This is a developing story and will be updated.