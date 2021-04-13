A bicyclist struck and killed in a crash involving a semitrailer truck pulling a side dump Monday in Monticello has been identified as Gordon Anderson.

Anderson was riding in a crosswalk on Hwy. 25 and crossing the off ramp from westbound Interstate 94 about 7:45 a.m. when he was struck by the truck that was making a right turn, the State Patrol said.

Anderson, 71, of Monticello, was declared dead at the scene.

The truck driver, Andrew Reinke, 54, of Stanchfield, Minn., was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

