Authorities were continuing to search Thursday for the motorist who fatally struck a bicyclist on a central Minnesota highway.

Dhanjal Shanwant Singh, 50, was riding east on Hwy. 23 near NE. 10th Street in Minden Township, just east of St. Cloud, when he was struck about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Singh, of St. Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene, the State Patrol said. The driver who collided with Singh left the scene, the patrol said.

Security cameras from a farm equipment repair service near the crash scene show other vehicles passing the scene after the crash. Authorities hope one of those drivers may have seen something that could lead them to the motorist involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident should call St. Cloud police at 320-345-4444.