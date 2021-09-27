Police in Plymouth are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist Saturday night and fled the scene.
The driver was headed west on Rockford Road and struck a 19-year-old man about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vicksburg Lane, police said.
Police believe the driver was likely in a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or similar vehicle.
The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was in critical condition Monday, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5669.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Authorities identify two killed in Andover crash
The crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Road 7
Local
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth; police looking for driver
The crash happened at Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
East Metro
St. Paul's property taxes headed for sharp rise
Taxes on the city's $228,700 median-valued home could rise by $338, or 11%, under their respective tax-levy plans and other factors.
Nation
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable.
Local
Education professor married to Mississippi ex-governor dies
Melody Bruce Musgrove, former director of the Office of Special Education Programs for the U.S. Department of Education and wife of former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, died Monday. She was 61.