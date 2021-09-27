Police in Plymouth are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist Saturday night and fled the scene.

The driver was headed west on Rockford Road and struck a 19-year-old man about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vicksburg Lane, police said.

Police believe the driver was likely in a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or similar vehicle.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was in critical condition Monday, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Plymouth police at 763-509-5669.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768