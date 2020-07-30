‘Black Is King’

There’s no question that Beyoncé is the Queen of Pop, but don’t underestimate her power as a filmmaker — and, no, we’re not talking about “The Pink Panther.” Her 2016 “visual album” of “Lemonade” was as memorable as any blockbuster movie. This one, which reimagines her 2019 album “The Gift” — a spinoff from last year’s computer-animated remake of “The Lion King” — promises to be just as sweet, with the star directing herself in videos for numerous numbers, including “My Power” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Begins streaming Friday on Disney+

‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’

If you’re going to stay quarantined, you might as well do it with insane roommates and plenty of booze. That’s the theory behind the new season of the ridiculous reality series that is moving forward with new safety precautions, including limited contact with crew members and regular tests for COVID-19. Something tells us those conditions will only add to the tension, with contestants constantly accusing each other of coughing in their general direction. 8 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

‘A Kids Play About Racism’

Children’s Theatre Company is joining with venues across the country to present a virtual adaptation of Jelani Memory’s “A Kids Book About Racism.” Written by Memory to educate his own children, the play is designed to help families initiate discussions about racism. The free presentation streams Aug. 1-2. BroadwayOnDemand.com

Mavis Staples’ 80th birthday concert is streaming.

Daze Between

To mark the 25th anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s death, his estate and the Rex Foundation salute the Grateful Dead’s head with a 10-day livestream beginning Saturday featuring performances, conversations and a screening of the movie “Move Me Brightly,” filmed at a 2012 concert celebrating Garcia’s 70th birthday. Look for performances by the Grateful Dead and Dead & Company as well as appearances by Amos Lee, David Grisman, Dark Star Orchestra, Molly Tuttle and others in the Garcia orbit. Aug. 1-9, dazebetween.com

‘Hitmen’

Fans of “Barry” will want to check out this British export about two inseparable colleagues traveling from one assassination assignment to the next in a second-tier Scooby van. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins evoke the ghosts of Laurel and Hardy as they bicker and bumble their way through life, only exhibiting finesse when it’s time to pull the trigger. When it comes to dark comedy, these six episodes are killing it. Starts streaming Thursday on Peacock

‘Chicken With Plums’

If you enjoyed Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel “Persepolis” or her new film about Marie Curie, “Radioactive,” you shouldn’t overlook this little-seen fable. Somewhat in the vein of “Amelie,” it’s a light-on-its-feet romance with elements of magic and whimsy, balanced by sardonic humor. And, as you might expect from a visual artist, it’s gorgeous. Amazon, iTunes, YouTube.

‘Mavis 80’

Chicago’s gospel/soul/rock legend Mavis Staples celebrated her 80th birthday last summer with an all-star bash at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Now she’s streaming it a year later to raise money for the Newport Festival Foundation, which helped introduce her family to white audiences in the early 1960s. Guests include Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Trombone Shorty, Lucius and co-producer Ben Harper. Anyone who caught her think-positive set at Mystic Lake Casino last year knows they’re in for a spirit booster. 7:30 p.m. Sat., fans.com/livestream

‘A Chorus Line’ reunion

One bright spot in the near-total shutdown of theater has been “Stars in the House,” which has been recommended before in this space but is worth another mention because of a new edition of the ongoing, online performances that benefit the theater community. This one reunites eight members of the original cast of “A Chorus Line” on the occasion of that masterpiece’s 45th anniversary. Even “Chorus Line” nerds will hear new stories, including one that Tony-winning star Donna McKechnie says she just learned. YouTube

‘Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia’

When people talk about the bad old days of New York, they mean the 1970s. Urban rot, economic stagnation, rampant crime, muggings, rats — it was the worst. Some people romanticize it, just as some people romanticize the Mob. (Thanks, Tony Soprano.) Any such illusions will be dissolved by “Fear City,” a three-part documentary of the FBI’s takedown of the five-family cartel that ran organized crime in Gotham. How did they do it? Wiretaps. You’ll hear the conversations that broke the Mob, and meet not only the agents who brought down the dons, but the mobsters who fell with them. Netflix

‘Watchmen’

See why this bold limited series earned the most Emmy nominations earlier this week. It’s only loosely based on the DC comic books and the 2009 feature film, setting its own perverse path with Oscar winner Regina King channeling Black Panther, Don Johnson nailing a tune from “Oklahoma!” and a president named Robert Redford. Like superhero sagas with a heart of darkness? You gotta watch, man. hbo.com