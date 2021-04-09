BBB warns about copycats

The Better Business Bureau is warning air travelers about fake websites for programs such as TSA PreCheck and Global Entry that try to trick people into giving out personal information and steal their money. The BBB wants to raise awareness as more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 resume making travel plans and renew their memberships in the so-called trusted traveler programs. According to complaints, scammers create websites that mimic official government sites and often charge an application fee and a hefty service fee. They may also collect payment data, passport number and home address. The BBB suggests checking the URL before entering personal information. Secure links start with "https://" and include a lock icon on the purchase page. In the U.S., all government websites end in ".gov." The agency also says to make online purchases with a credit card. Fraudulent charges made on a credit card can usually be disputed.

Vaccinated travel 'low-risk'

The CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated Americans on April 2, saying that traveling both domestically and internationally was low-risk. The CDC says that as long as coronavirus measures are taken, including mask wearing, fully vaccinated Americans can travel domestically without having to take a test or quarantine, although the agency warns that some states and territories may keep their local travel restrictions and recommendations in place.

Amtrak looks to Duluth

In response to President Joe Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which would include funding for new and improved infrastructure, Amtrak has announced an ambitious proposal it says will boost jobs and connectivity while cutting down on carbon emissions. The passenger railroad service is eyeing more than 30 new routes and enhancements to over 20 existing routes. Service between the Twin Cities and Duluth and the addition of a second daily service between the Twin Cities and Chicago are among the priorities. The president's plan includes $80 billion designated for rail.

Hotel stay before you fly

Without business travelers, hotels are luring leisure visitors with generous rates and perks. If you are jetting off for a vacation from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the Radisson Blu Mall of America is offering a one-night, pre-departure stay from $184, including transfers to and from the airport, and seven nights of valet parking while you're away, through the end of the year (radissonhotelsamericas.com).

St. Cloud bus to MSP

Sun Country Airlines passengers from St. Cloud will have a new option for getting to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning June 6. In partnership with the airline, Landline will offer a shuttle between St. Cloud RegionalAirport and MSP on a motor coach bus, with Wi-Fi, reclining seats and in-seat power. The transportation company has been offering private car shuttle service, called Landline Select, from St. Cloud since December. It also offers the car service from other locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and bus service from Duluth. Passengers can book all legs of travel, ground and air, at suncountry.com by choosing St. Cloud as the departing city.

