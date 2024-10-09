Twin Cities Suburbs

Best tasting tap water in Minnesota? Bloomington wins the competition.

The city was one of 17 that competed for the Best in Glass award at a state water conference. Next, city officials will compete at nationals.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2024 at 12:30PM
Bloomington took home top honors in a contest aimed at finding the best-tasting tap water in Minnesota. Next year, city officials will compete at a national level. (Leonard Ortiz/Tribune News Service)

The drinks have been poured. The samples have been tasted, and the specialists agree: Bloomington has the best-tasting tap water in the state.

The city took home top honors in September at the annual conference of the Minnesota chapter of the American Water Works Association. The group also hosts competitions where workers race to assemble fire hydrants and water meters, among other tasks.

Bloomington was among 17 cities that provided a sample for the Best in Glass competition this year. Conference participants sampled each city’s water when it was at room temperature, between 68 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, a range that was chosen to ensure uniform conditions for competition. A panel of taste-testing experts then declared the winner.

“We produce great water because we have great staff,” said Mike Petersen, Bloomington’s assistant utilities superintendent, who noted the city has a team of just over 50 people working to ensure water quality.

Petersen attributed the taste to a lime softening process that removes hardness in the water. The city gets some of its water from six ground wells, which supplied the winning sample. The remainder comes from the city of Minneapolis.

With the state competition over, the city will now prepare to compete in a national competition next year.

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Higher education reporter

Liz Navratil covers higher education for the Star Tribune. She spent the previous three years covering Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Best tasting tap water in Minnesota? Bloomington wins the competition.

card image

The city was one of 17 that competed for the Best in Glass award at a state water conference. Next, city officials will compete at nationals.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Hennepin County discloses data breach affecting 2 public health programs

Twin Cities Suburbs

Blaine City Council censures member who allegedly publicly criticized city staffers’ work

Lori Saroya, shown in a blue suit and hijab, takes her seat after being sworn in as the Ward 1 City Council Member Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Blaine, Minn.