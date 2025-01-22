What is Scottish wee heavy beer and why should you try it?

In the 18th century and before, every manor house in Scotland would have had its own brewery. The Traquair House Brewery in southern Scotland is a vestige of that time. Traquair House is the oldest continuously inhabited house in Scotland, dating back to 1107 and lived in by the Stuart family since 1491. The brewery itself went dormant in the early 1800s, but was rediscovered and put back into service in the 1960s using the original equipment and oak fermenters.