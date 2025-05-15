Pianist Benmont Tench rebounds from Tom Petty’s death, cancer surgery to resume his solo career

Tom Petty’s sudden death in October 2017 was just the first dramatic change in the life of his longtime keyboardist, Benmont Tench. Three months later, Tench’s first child was born. Not long thereafter, his mouth cancer recurred, and he had to have surgery to rebuild his jaw.
So excuse the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer if it took him more than a minute to release his overdue second solo album, “The Melancholy Season,” 11 years after his debut and eight years after Petty’s death.
The record was ready a couple of years ago, but he had major surgery in the fall of 2023.
“They took out half of my jaw and replaced it with bone and muscle from my leg,” said Tench, who performs Sunday at the Dakota in Minneapolis. “I had the record to put out, but we couldn’t promote it. So, we held it up until now.”
Aptly named, “The Melancholy Season” is an intimate Dylanesque album, with minimal instrumentation as he embraces haunting ballads, a taste of catchy pop, a moody blues, a twangy story song and even a boogie rocker. Hence, Tench is on tour as a one-man band to promote the project.
“I’m getting a lot of joy,” he said. “I never thought I would enjoy singing songs I’d written, because I never thought I could pull it off. I think I do a pretty good job of getting the point of the songs across. [I’m] not singing in pure, beatific tones.”
Tench figured that music lovers might expect that a rock ‘n’ roll keyboardist going solo would make a jazz album.
“I’m not playing instrumentals,” Tench said. “I love jazz. But I’m playing more of a singer/songwriter kind of thing. I’m not really a singer. And I do play some Chuck Berry.”