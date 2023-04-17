Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota's largest private secondary school has a new president.

Benilde-St. Margaret's board of directors selected Danielle Hermanny to lead the St. Louis Park Catholic school last week after a nine-month search. Hermanny is the associate vice president for equity compliance and the Title IX coordinator at the University of St. Thomas. She graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret's in 2003.

"I would not be the person I am today without my experience at BSM as a student," Hermanny said in a statement. "Being a part of this community means being a part of something larger than yourself, and it creates a bond with every other Red Knight, past, present and future."

She takes over for Meghan DesLauriers, a 1999 graduate of the school who was appointed interim president after Adam Ehrmantraut stepped down in July for another job. He was first appointed to the position in 2017.

Hermanny's tenure begins May 15. She'll overlap with DesLauriers, who will remain on staff until June 9.

Benilde-St. Margaret's director of marketing and communications, David Lucs said Hermanny will preside over baccalaureate events and the commencement ceremony scheduled for June 2.

Hermanny previously worked as general counsel and special assistant to the president at the University of Portland in Oregon. She earned her bachelor's degree in English with a minor in theology at the University of Notre Dame.l.

Benilde-St. Margaret's enrolls more than 1,150 students in seventh through 12th grade, making it the state's second-largest private school and largest private secondary school. The Breck School in Golden Valley enrolls about 1,160 in kindergarten through 12th grade.