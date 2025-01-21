Beneath a veneer of calm, Trump's inauguration holds warning signs for US democracy

Hours later, Trump followed through on a campaign promise to pardon those involved in the attack — some 1,500 of his supporters, including ones who had assaulted police officers. That came after an extraordinary pardon issued by Biden — announced by the White House as he greeted Trump at the inaugural ceremony — for several members of Biden's extended family. The 11th hour Biden pardons were a response to Trump's continual threats to carry out a campaign of retribution against his political opponents.