Sports

Podcast: A vote for Ben Johnson, a Twins disagreement and a Wild trade

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s second trade in the last week, this one for 6-6 Bruins forward Justin Brazeau. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment and a listener supports Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 2:52PM
Does Ben Johnson deserve more time and resources to turn around the Gophers men's basketball program? (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s second trade in the last week, this one for 6-6 Bruins forward Justin Brazeau. The move didn’t clear salary cap space, so maybe more is to come for the Wild before Friday’s trade deadline. Rand also looks at the boys' hockey state tournament and a big matchup Friday between Edina and Moorhead.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. With Neal in Florida for Twins spring training, this one was all about baseball. Three big Twins questions that sparked disagreement: Relying on the healthy of their three big players; the depth of the starting rotation; and just how good the bullpen really is.

26:00: A good result Thursday for the Twins and a listener in support of Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Wild

Wild trade Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko to Boston for Justin Brazeau

card image

Brazeau is a rugged winger in his first full season in the NHL. The Wild also gave up a sixth-round pick.

High Schools

Boys hockey live blog: Friday semifinals begin with Orono vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

card image

Gophers

Potential Steveson vs. Kerkvliet rematch headlines Big Ten wrestling meet

card image