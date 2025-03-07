Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s second trade in the last week, this one for 6-6 Bruins forward Justin Brazeau. The move didn’t clear salary cap space, so maybe more is to come for the Wild before Friday’s trade deadline. Rand also looks at the boys' hockey state tournament and a big matchup Friday between Edina and Moorhead.
Podcast: A vote for Ben Johnson, a Twins disagreement and a Wild trade
Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s second trade in the last week, this one for 6-6 Bruins forward Justin Brazeau. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment and a listener supports Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.
7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. With Neal in Florida for Twins spring training, this one was all about baseball. Three big Twins questions that sparked disagreement: Relying on the healthy of their three big players; the depth of the starting rotation; and just how good the bullpen really is.
26:00: A good result Thursday for the Twins and a listener in support of Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.
Brazeau is a rugged winger in his first full season in the NHL. The Wild also gave up a sixth-round pick.