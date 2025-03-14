Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second-day thought on the Gophers men’s basketball coaching situation. AD Mark Coyle fired Ben Johnson after four seasons, and there’s a long list of potential replacements. One guy who would probably be on the list and really is an ideal coach for this era: Richard Pitino, the guy Coyle fired four years ago, who is thriving at New Mexico and could be in line for the Virginia job.
Podcast: The Aaron Rodgers question; Richard Pitino and revisionist Gophers history
Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second-day thought on the Gophers men’s basketball coaching situation. Then Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down the latest on the Vikings' free agency moves.
8:00: Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down the latest on the Vikings' free agency moves, which mostly have been about upgrading their offensive and defensive lines. But one question that hasn’t gone away yet: What about Aaron Rodgers?
34:00: The Wild are really struggling to score.
