Podcast: The Aaron Rodgers question; Richard Pitino and revisionist Gophers history

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second-day thought on the Gophers men’s basketball coaching situation. Then Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down the latest on the Vikings' free agency moves.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 14, 2025 at 1:52PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have had a busy first week of free agency. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a second-day thought on the Gophers men’s basketball coaching situation. AD Mark Coyle fired Ben Johnson after four seasons, and there’s a long list of potential replacements. One guy who would probably be on the list and really is an ideal coach for this era: Richard Pitino, the guy Coyle fired four years ago, who is thriving at New Mexico and could be in line for the Virginia job.

8:00: Star Tribune writer Ben Goessling joins Rand to break down the latest on the Vikings' free agency moves, which mostly have been about upgrading their offensive and defensive lines. But one question that hasn’t gone away yet: What about Aaron Rodgers?

34:00: The Wild are really struggling to score.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

