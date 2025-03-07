In his early twenties, Jeremy Zavitz made a deal with God.
Beloved DeLaSalle teacher Jeremy Zavitz dies at 45 after long battle with cancer
Zavitz vowed if “He” took care of the brain cancer Zavitz had been diagnosed with, Zavitz would dedicate his life to teaching. And that is exactly what Zavitz did for more than a dozen years, touching the lives of hundreds of Minneapolis students.
But eventually after a 24-year battle, Zavitz, 45, a beloved teacher at DeLaSalle High School, succumbed to brain cancer and died Feb. 22.
“Even in the midst of it all, he was teaching to the end,” said Martin Marrin, a friend and colleague of Zavitz. “He was teaching us how to live to the very end.”
A memorial service to honor Zavitz’s life will be held on Friday at DeLaSalle High School with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m..
A Minnesota native, Zavitz graduated from Orono High School before attending the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, where he received degrees in history and teaching. An avid sports lover, he enjoyed spending time playing soccer and hockey.
Zavitz worked as a real estate agent and later as a business development manager, according to his LinkedIn. But he found his calling when in January of 2012, he began his career as a student teacher at DeLaSalle, working alongside multiple social studies teachers, including Marrin. From day one, students enjoyed Zavitz as a teacher and a friend.
“He was your teacher and like your best friend, even if he didn’t know you very well,” said James O’Brien, a fourth-year student.
Zavitz’s teaching style was rooted in a deep belief in the power of connection. He saw education as more than just transmitting knowledge. It was about building relationships and fostering an environment that allowed students to enjoy learning.
“Instead of teaching, it was more like storytelling,” Beela Kelly, a fourth-year student said. “His classes were always fun. And he was very energetic.”
His students and colleagues alike remember him as a teacher who led with authenticity and heart. His commitment to his students, teaching and family never wavered, even during his ongoing battles with cancer.
“He would always listen and always be engaged,” Caleb Moberg, a fourth-year student said. “It showed he cared.”
In the summer of 2023, following months of radiation, Zavitz enthusiastically chaperoned a group of students on a school trip to Spain. Determined to bring home a soccer jersey for his son while in Barcelona, he had to run back on the way home to retrieve one of the prized shirts, recounts O’Brien.
“No matter what was going to happen, Eddie was going to get that jersey,” Marrin said.
Zavitz continued to teach and mentor students up until the very end, planning to return to DeLaSalle in the spring after taking the fall semester off to focus on his health. Despite the challenges he faced, his commitment to his students never faltered. As his students recall, he had a unique ability to make them feel valued and seen.
“I feel like I’ve truly never met someone that is so caring of every person that he’s around,” said Anjali Felicetta, a fourth-year student. “I never once doubted how genuine he was. And I feel like he really taught me the importance of listening to people and listening to their stories and just being a genuinely caring person.”
On a bitterly cold Saturday in late January, an estimated 1,000 students, family, and friends gathered to celebrate Zavitz’s life and legacy. Dozens lined up to speak to him—some students waiting more than two hours—just for the chance to say thank you for the impact he had on their lives.
That was the last time most students saw him, but not the last time his impact will be felt, students and friends say.
Zavitz’s legacy continues to be felt through the halls of DeLaSalle. On a recent day, candles and cards surrounded his framed picture as part of a community memorial at the front of the school, a testament to the kindness, authenticity and dedication he showed his students.
“Jeremy was three great things,” Marrin said. “He was a great teacher. He is an amazing husband and an amazing father. At the end of the day, he figured out who he was and did a great job being himself, being authentic.”
Zavitz leaves behind his wife, six-year-old son and generations of students who carry forward his lessons of kindness and authenticity.