A Belle Plaine man was identified Thursday as the man who allegedly shot and killed a father and son before taking his own life Feb. 1 in Bloomington.

Richard B. Myre Jr. 44, is believed to be the man who carried out the double murder-suicide, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a Thursday briefing.

The two killed were Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, and his son Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, 25, both of Buffalo. Myre was involved with stock market trading with the father and son, which led to the deadly conflict, the chief added.

Myre arrived around 4:15 p.m. at the parking lot of the France Place business center ,near where France Avenue crosses over Interstate 494, in a black pickup, before a minivan showed up eight minutes later with Dale and Dominick inside.

The father and son got into Myre's pickup, with Dale in the front passenger seat and Dominick in the back. Around 5:47 p.m. there was "commotion" in the vehicle, and Myre pulled out a handgun and shot Dale twice, killing him, Hodges said.

A struggle ensued between Myre and Dominick, before Myre allegedly shot him seven times. He then killed himself, according to Hodges. Ten empty bullet casings were located in the pickup, along with Myre's gun, the chief said.

Hodges added that federal investigators are looking into possible financial crimes related to those involved. He advised anyone who might have been defrauded by the three men involved to contact Bloomington police in order to forward information to federal investigators. The number to call is (952) 563-4900. The three did not have a connection to Bloomington, and were only meeting there, Hodges said.

The chief also offered condolences to the families of the three men.

"Three people are dead; regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, it's a tragedy," Hodges said.