Behind the loudest issues, the UN is a world stage for disputes that are often out of the spotlight

That last name was adopted when the nation, population about 2.1 million, declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece and what the U.N. cumbersomely used to call the ''Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia'' went on to spar for nearly three decades. Greece said using ''Macedonia'' implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and its ancient Greek heritage, not least as the birthplace of ancient warrior king Alexander the Great.