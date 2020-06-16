The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards banquet, recognizing the best of the Twin Cities-area high school sports, was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic this year. So we’ve made it a five-day affair instead. Today we are recognizing our first of 10 award-winners.

Here’s the schedule for announcing all of the winners this week:

Tuesday: Courage in Competition, Play of the Year

Wednesday: Girls’ Team Coach of the Year, Boys’ Team Coach of the Year

Thursday: Student First, All-Metro Team Champions (dance, adapted sports)

Friday: Difference-Maker, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year

Saturday: Boys’ Team of the Year, Girls’ Team of the Year