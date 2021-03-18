A sudden eerie silence

Once-bustling scenes went quiet as the pandemic brought everyday life in Minnesota to an abrupt halt. 
By Jeff Wheeler
March 24, 2021 — 7:59am

Target Center
DECEMBER 13, 2019 A crowd watches the Timberwolves’
Karl-Anthony Towns in action.
Photo by Alex Kormann
Target Center
APRIL 16, 2020 The courts and nets were in storage
as COVID cut the season short.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
May Day Parade
MAY 7, 2017 Heart of the Beast puppets are part of the annual May Day Parade
in Minneapolis' Powderhorn Park.
Photo by Xavier Wang
May Day Parade
MAY 3, 2020 It was just another day in Powderhorn Park,
not a parade in sight.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
Lake Minnetonka
MAY 22, 2015 Spring means the start of boat traffic
near Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park.
Photo by David Joles
Lake Minnetonka
MAY 22, 2020 The kickoff to Memorial Day weekend
was a little more sedate.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
The 35W
JUNE 11, 2018 Lane closures slowed early morning traffic
into downtown to a crawl.
Photo by Elizabeth Flores
The 35W
JUNE 8, 2020 Rush hour looks much different with most
Minnesotans working remotely.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
Rock the Garden
JUNE 29, 2019 The Walker Art Center’s annual
Rock the Garden draws a crowd.
Photo by Nicole Neri
Rock the Garden
JUNE 27, 2020 The Sculpture Garden was more
reserved than rocking.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
Pride Parade
JUNE 25, 2017 The Twin Cities Pride Festival draws
a colorful and hopeful crowd.
Photo by Glenn Stubbe
Pride Parade
JUNE 28, 2020 Construction and a pandemic couldn’t stop
a few Pride marchers.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
4th of July
JULY 4, 2009 Wayzata's one-block holiday parade
packs a lot of punch and people.
Photo by Richard Sennott
4th of July
JULY 4, 2020 The neighborhood tradition was put on hold
– like most everything else.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
MNMinnesota State Fair
AUGUST 24, 2017 Sunny skies and big crowds
make for a stellar opening day.
Photo by Glen Stubbe
MNMinnesota State Fair
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 The food parade filled a void left
by the fair’s cancellation.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
Turkey Day 5k
NOVEMBER 23, 2017 The annual run has been a
fun holiday tradition for 30-plus years.
Photo by David Joles
Turkey Day 5k
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 The Minneapolis starting point was short
about 8,000 turkeys.
Photo by Jeff Wheeler
