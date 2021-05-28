Sixteen craft breweries and distilleries will offer free or discounted drinks over the next month as part of Minnesota's strategy to incentivize vaccination against a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused more than 600,000 known infections and 7,400 deaths in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz said vaccination progress already has resulted in a dramatic drop in pandemic activity this spring in Minnesota, where the reported positivity rate of recent diagnostic testing was lowered on Friday to 4% — well below the caution threshold of 5%. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota also declined to 316 on Thursday — down from a peak of 699 on April 14 and from 396 only a week ago.

However, the governor said more people need to get their shots in order to stifle the spread of the virus. The beer offers for all vaccine recipients 21 and older follow the governor's announcement on Thursday of a "very Minnesota" incentive program in which new recipients 12 and older can receive free passes to State Parks and other summer attractions.

"We're doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time," Walz said. "Roll up your sleeves if you haven't already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine!"

Anyone 21 or older with proof of vaccination can receive free or discounted drinks from the participating breweries and distilleries, making the new offer an incentive for new recipients but also a reward for past recipients.

On-site vaccination events and incentives will be announced individually by Bad Weather Brewing Company, Bald Man Brewing, Dampfwerk Distillery, Far North Spirits, Isanti Spirits, La Dona Cerveceria, Lawless Distilling, L'Etoile du Nord, Loon Liquors, Lupulin Brewing, Richwood Winery, Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, Spiral Brewery, Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge, Unmapped Brewing, and Utepils Brewing.

Roughly 2.9 million Minnesotans 12 and older have received COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.5 million of them have completed the one- or two-dose series. Minnesota has an incremental goal of providing vaccine to 70% of state residents 16 and older by July 1 — and currently is at 63.9%

While the state is creating local vaccination events to target socially vulnerable communities — where people are more likely to suffer severe COVID-19 illness due to their race, age or underlying health conditions — public health leaders hope the incentives will spark interest in other areas where vaccine progress has lagged. Vaccination rates have been lower in fringe suburban counties such as Sherburne and Isanti that surround the Twin Cities metro area.

The new incentive comes Friday as Minnesota is eliminating remaining capacity caps and social distancing requirements on businesses and entertainment venues.

