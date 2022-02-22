A 55-year-old Becker man died Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a tree in Cass County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jack K. Dailey was driving a 2020 Ram 1500 southbound on Minnesota Highway 64 when his truck left the road near 20th Street SW. in McKinley Township just before 3:45 a.m.
Dailey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The road was dry and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol said.
