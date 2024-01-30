A tiny house with a giant garden feeds many mouths in Minneapolis
Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens winner Jean Clough has wildflowers growing in the front and vegetables in the back. A meadow is dedicated to George Floyd.
Hopkins couple combine talents for Beautiful Gardens win
Bette takes the lead on the flowers, Curt the bonsais.
Skol! Beautiful Garden winners' landscape includes Vikings-themed patch
The Mankato garden that Sue and Bob Olson have created over the course of 24 years is a reflection of their life, good and bad.
Announcing the 6 winners of the 2023 Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens contest
Varying in size, variety and purpose, these six gardens offer beauty and inspiration.
Beautiful Gardens winner creates vibrant English cottage garden in south Minneapolis
Sandy Mangel's garden on a corner lot in Minneapolis is a day brightener for passersby.
Beautiful Gardens winner on Wisconsin lake is 'an artwork in constant progress'
An awe-inspiring garden offers themed areas that speak their own language.
'Outrageous' Beautiful Gardens winner brings Wonderland to Coon Rapids
A garden based on the classic storybook "Alice in Wonderland" aims to transport visitors to another world.
This Betty serves pie — and a whole lot more — from her St. Paul garden
Beautiful Gardens contest winner Betty Lotterman's St. Paul garden is one of abundance and serves the greater good.
Roseville garden with ginkgo forests and rare plants offers 'series of puzzles'
Beautiful Gardens winner is a testament to Chuck Levine's lifelong dedication to plants.
For Andover gardener and Beautiful Gardens winner, it's hosta la vida, baby
The self-taught gardener has more than 160 hostas registered with the American Hosta Society — just one part of the expansive gardens at his home.
Minnesota 'saint' gardener uses plant sales to transform lives of youngsters in Tanzania
Roseville nurse and her plant sales support a school that is raising a nation in Tanzania.
Retired wrestling coach creates a garden of bountiful blooms in St. Cloud
After the self-taught horticultural expert retired as St. John's University's longtime wrestling coach, he became its landscape manager.
St. Paul garden features landscaped living rooms – one in the center of a pond
A small St. Paul backyard boasts various spots for relaxing — including one in the center of a pond.
Minnetonka garden has many moods — and a winning design
A Minnetonka garden is a study in contrasts, from rugged native plants in front to manicured, formal "rooms" in back.
Beauty secrets and shortcuts of an artfully composed garden in St. Paul
A mishap inspired a St. Paul woman to create — and refine — her artfully composed garden.
Couple create a European-style garden paradise in Waconia
Inspired by living overseas, a couple created a European-style paradise in Waconia.
Beautiful Gardens: Secret garden grows in unlikely setting in Eagan
An Eagan couple transformed a small "useless space" in their backyard into an enchanted retreat.
Dellwood yard is for the birds — and certified by National Wildlife Federation
It took a pair of Dellwood gardeners years of hard work to transform their suburban lot into a wildlife sanctuary, with restored wetlands surrounding two ponds. Now it's a paradise of blooms and habitat — and one of our Beautiful Gardens winners.
Japanese garden in Minneapolis is steeped in perfection
An Asian garden that fills a front yard in Minneapolis took one couple on a journey from (A)mateur to (Z)en.
Beautiful Gardens winner: Artistry amid the cornfields in Shakopee
A Shakopee couple transformed a piece of farmland into a fertile oasis of hosta and other perennials.
