Jean Clough tended to her front yard garden, which she calls “The Meadow,” in Minneapolis in August.
A tiny house with a giant garden feeds many mouths in Minneapolis

December 22, 2023
Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens winner Jean Clough has wildflowers growing in the front and vegetables in the back. A meadow is dedicated to George Floyd.
Curt made these stone based plant stands out of African Mahogany.

Hopkins couple combine talents for Beautiful Gardens win

November 17, 2023
Bette takes the lead on the flowers, Curt the bonsais.
Skol! Beautiful Garden winners' landscape includes Vikings-themed patch
October 21, 2023
The Mankato garden that Sue and Bob Olson have created over the course of 24 years is a reflection of their life, good and bad.
Announcing the 6 winners of the 2023 Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens contest
July 29, 2023
Varying in size, variety and purpose, these six gardens offer beauty and inspiration.
Beautiful Gardens winner creates vibrant English cottage garden in south Minneapolis
April 7, 2023
Sandy Mangel's garden on a corner lot in Minneapolis is a day brightener for passersby.
Beautiful Gardens winner on Wisconsin lake is 'an artwork in constant progress'

February 25, 2023
An awe-inspiring garden offers themed areas that speak their own language.
'Outrageous' Beautiful Gardens winner brings Wonderland to Coon Rapids
January 14, 2023
A garden based on the classic storybook "Alice in Wonderland" aims to transport visitors to another world.
Home & Garden
December 17, 2022
This Betty serves pie — and a whole lot more — from her St. Paul garden

Beautiful Gardens contest winner Betty Lotterman's St. Paul garden is one of abundance and serves the greater good.
Home & Garden
November 18, 2022
Roseville garden with ginkgo forests and rare plants offers 'series of puzzles'

Beautiful Gardens winner is a testament to Chuck Levine's lifelong dedication to plants.
Home & Garden
October 15, 2022
For Andover gardener and Beautiful Gardens winner, it's hosta la vida, baby

The self-taught gardener has more than 160 hostas registered with the American Hosta Society — just one part of the expansive gardens at his home.
Variety
March 19, 2021
Minnesota 'saint' gardener uses plant sales to transform lives of youngsters in Tanzania

Roseville nurse and her plant sales support a school that is raising a nation in Tanzania.
Home & Garden
January 18, 2020
Joan and John Elton in the expansive garden that he created and tends at their home in St. Cloud.

Retired wrestling coach creates a garden of bountiful blooms in St. Cloud

After the self-taught horticultural expert retired as St. John's University's longtime wrestling coach, he became its landscape manager.
Home & Garden
November 16, 2018
Top Christine Scotillo and Doug Peine, with their dog Gracie, view their backyard beds shaped by limestone walls. Above Concrete lambs accent the outd

St. Paul garden features landscaped living rooms – one in the center of a pond

A small St. Paul backyard boasts various spots for relaxing — including one in the center of a pond.
Home & Garden
October 19, 2018
A statue is framed by a stone circle in Tom Hayden and Jay Peterson's back yard.

Minnetonka garden has many moods — and a winning design

A Minnetonka garden is a study in contrasts, from rugged native plants in front to manicured, formal "rooms" in back.
Home & Garden
March 24, 2018
Kathy Freeman has created a mini-paradise in her small St. Paul yard, which includes this side garden, framed by a metal archway and seen Thursday, Ju

Beauty secrets and shortcuts of an artfully composed garden in St. Paul

A mishap inspired a St. Paul woman to create — and refine — her artfully composed garden.
Home & Garden
January 20, 2018
The koi pond in Karen and Emery Koenig garden in their home in Waconia, Minn.

Couple create a European-style garden paradise in Waconia

Inspired by living overseas, a couple created a European-style paradise in Waconia.
Variety
April 23, 2016
The secret terraced garden in Eagan is small in size but packed with color and points of interest.

Beautiful Gardens: Secret garden grows in unlikely setting in Eagan

An Eagan couple transformed a small "useless space" in their backyard into an enchanted retreat.
Variety
March 21, 2016
Bluebird competing for meal worms photographed on Tuesday, August 4, 2015 in Dellwood, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER &#xef; reneejones@startribune.com

Dellwood yard is for the birds — and certified by National Wildlife Federation

It took a pair of Dellwood gardeners years of hard work to transform their suburban lot into a wildlife sanctuary, with restored wetlands surrounding two ponds. Now it's a paradise of blooms and habitat — and one of our Beautiful Gardens winners.
Variety
February 20, 2016
Marlon Reynosa and Maureen Reynosa-Braak in their Japanese garden encompassing their front yard in south Minneapolis.

Japanese garden in Minneapolis is steeped in perfection

An Asian garden that fills a front yard in Minneapolis took one couple on a journey from (A)mateur to (Z)en.
Variety
January 23, 2016
Diverse hosta form the foundation of Mike and Kathy Pedersen's garden retreat on their Shakopee acreage. They store excess plant divisions in a "shade

Beautiful Gardens winner: Artistry amid the cornfields in Shakopee

A Shakopee couple transformed a piece of farmland into a fertile oasis of hosta and other perennials.