INDIANAPOLIS – Beau Burrows pitched into the seventh inning to help the Saints outlast the Indiananapolis Indians 3-2 on Wednesday at Victory Field.
Burrows allowed one run and four hits in 6⅓ innings, which matched his longest outing in Class AAA. Burrows struck out six.
Indianapolis scored a run in the ninth and had the bases loaded before Saints reliever Yennier Cano got the final out.
NEWS SERVICES
