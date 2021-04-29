10 a.m. Friday

Colleen Raye and Bobby Vandell, July 10 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $33. ticketmaster.com. … Luke Bryan, Sept. 3 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $42.50-$139. ticasino.com. … Summer Salt, Oct. 9 at Fine Line in Mpls. $19-$23. axs.com. … JMSN, Oct. 18 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $22-$25. axs.com. … Buck Meek, Nov. 10 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $15. axs.com. … Beach Bunny, Nov. 28 at Fine Line. $20-$35.

11 A.M. Friday

Idles, Oct. 7 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $29.50-$39.50. axs.com. … The Lemonheads, Nov. 15 at Fine Line. $30-$50.