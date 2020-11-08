A Twin Cities angler is winning raves for pulling in a whopper of a fish from Bde Maka Ska.

Josh Dufresne was fishing on the lake Wednesday, when he caught a 51-inch muskie.

"That's one big fish!" the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said in a posting on the agency's Facebook page that include three photos documenting the catch.

Dufresne, of Minneapolis, placed the fish next to a ruler built into his boat to determine its length, then released the muskie back into the lake.

Widely used conversion charts conservatively assign Dufresne's catch at 35 to 40 pounds.

"It was very fat," he said Saturday. "It certainly felt like it lifting it in and out of the boat."

Dufresne said he didn't bring his muskie net "and had to land it with a Boga Grip — a tool that can grab the lower lip of toothy fish. … My main concern was getting it back in the water quickly."

While impressive, especially for an urban lake, Dufresne's catch comes up short of the state record for muskie. Corey Kitzmann of Davenport, Iowa, landed a 57¼-inch behemoth with an estimated weight of 47 pounds while fishing Lake Vermilion in St. Louis County on Aug. 6, 2019.